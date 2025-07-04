Farid Gayibov: “The success of every athlete is a priority in our work”

“June, which marked the end of the first half of the year, went down in history with rich activities and achievements to be proud of.”

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said this while reflecting on the month of June, Idman.biz reports.

In the 46th edition of “The Minister’s Perspective”, he stated that less than three months remain until the 3rd CIS Games, which will be held across seven cities in Azerbaijan:

“Construction work continues at the Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex, which is part of the overall preparation efforts. During a visit to Yevlakh on June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed the progress at the complex and gave relevant instructions. I personally briefed the President on the work carried out. In general, preparations for the 3rd CIS Games are progressing according to plan. Relevant institutions are working in coordination to ensure the Games are organized at the highest level.

At both the second meeting of the Organizing Committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and the latest meeting at the Ministry of Youth and Sports with federation representatives involved in the working group, we reviewed key preparation areas, outlined upcoming tasks, listened to progress reports, and issued the necessary instructions.

All of these efforts strengthen confidence that Azerbaijan will once again successfully host a major international event.

By the way, a certificate presentation ceremony was held this month in Ganja, which has been named the 'Sports Capital' of the CIS for 2025. I congratulate all the residents of Ganja and sports enthusiasts on this occasion.”

The Minister noted that the organization of a UFC Fight Night in Azerbaijan for the first time was one of the most remarkable events of the month:

"The high-level organization of this spectacular event demonstrated that the UFC’s trust in Azerbaijan is not a coincidence. On one hand, the excellent organization in Baku, the large crowd of fans, the arrival of international guests, and the attention of tens of millions of viewers around the world through UFC channels brought pride to our country. On the other hand, our athletes’ successful performances in their home arena brought joy to the fans."

The Minister added that during last year's end-of-year sports meeting with athletes, President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the issue of the Great Return and emphasized the importance of athletes visiting the liberated territories:

"The first to respond to the President’s call to visit Karabakh and East Zangezur was the Qarabag football club. The meetings held with residents in Shusha, Khankendi, Aghdam, and Fuzuli created proud and unforgettable moments for children and young people. I thank the leadership and players of Qarabag for joining this initiative and believe this step will become a tradition and will be continued by other athletes."

Gayibov also recalled several meetings held last month with athletes who achieved notable results in international competitions:

"We met with them, listened to their impressions, and wished them even greater success in upcoming tournaments. I also held meetings with members of the Turkiye-Azerbaijan Youth and Sports Cooperation Working Group, Wing Chun Grandmaster Samuel Kwok, and Saja Farooq Abdullah, UNICEF’s representative in Azerbaijan.

There’s hardly a month when our capital doesn’t host an international sporting event. This time, the National Gymnastics Arena became the venue for the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup, witnessing yet another triumph by our athletes. Winning two gold and two silver medals, they once again showcased Azerbaijan’s sporting potential to the world.

Overall, Azerbaijani athletes delivered historic and remarkable performances in international arenas this month. The national chovgan (traditional equestrian sport) team claimed a historic victory by becoming European champions for the first time. At the U-15 European Championship, the freestyle wrestling team won 2 gold, 4 silver, and 1 bronze medal, securing the European champion title for the second time. At the U-17 European Championship, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers won 3 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals, maintaining their status as overall European champions. The Greco-Roman wrestling team earned 5 medals and took 3rd place in the team rankings. The women’s team also won 1 bronze medal at the same event. At the World Judo Championships, Azerbaijani athletes won 3 bronze medals, further enriching the country’s list of achievements. At the European Judo Championships for juniors, Azerbaijani athletes claimed 3 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals. These successes are the result of our athletes' hard work and the country’s continued support for sports. In addition to these accomplishments, Baku hosted another major international event — the 3rd 'Challenge' Festival for Gymnastics for All. Known for its color and inclusivity, the festival added a special touch to the city’s sports calendar. The U-11 team of the Ulduz Football Academy won the “Golden Sands Cup 2025” international tournament held in Albena, Bulgaria. I should note that the academy was established a few years ago through the initiative and support of the Ministry. Ulduz FA, which brings together talented children aged 8 to 15, has quickly shown success both in the national championship and in international tournaments. I congratulate the team and the academy staff on their victory."

The minister stated that the final stage of the "Swimming for All" project, which brought together swimmers from member and observer countries of the Turkic Council, was successfully completed: “At the competitions held at the Baku Aquatics Palace, athletes from various age groups showcased their skills and contributed to the popularization and development of swimming in line with the project’s goals. Steady steps are being taken to expand sports infrastructure in the regions. The opening of the Southern Regional Boxing Center in Lankaran was also one of the most positive events of the month. The new center provides conditions that meet high standards for boxers. The commissioning of modern wrestling halls in Shamakhi and Goychay will create broad opportunities for the development of this sport in these districts. I sincerely thank the federations for their active work in the regions.”

According to Gayibov, the representation of our country in international sports organizations is an important event: “This year, several of our federation leaders have already earned this trust. The election of Rashad Nabiyev, President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, as a member of the Executive Committee of the International Judo Federation was another success. The election of Anar Alakbarov, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, as a member of the Senate, the highest governing body of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), is a clear example of our country’s strengthened position in the international sports family. I believe these appointments will significantly contribute to the successful representation of our country in international federations and the development of the respective sports. All the achievements attained are the result of continuous and joint efforts. Greater goals and new successes await us ahead. We will continue our efforts to uncover the potential of our youth and elevate our country’s sports glory. Because the success of every young person and athlete is a priority in our work.”

