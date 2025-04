Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has met with UFC President Dana White.

Minister Gayibov shared the news via his social media accounts, confirming the meeting and making an exciting announcement, Idman.biz reports.

The post featured the statement: “UFC Baku is now official.”

The UFC has also released an official announcement confirming that a major event will take place in Baku on June 21.

