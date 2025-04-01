Farid Gayibov meets with FIG 'Gymnastics for All' Committee President - PHOTO

On April 1, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, met with Rogério Valério, President of the "Gymnastics for All" Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The meeting focused on the development of gymnastics, expanding international cooperation, and exchanging expertise in the field, Idman.biz reports.

Discussions also covered strengthening collaboration between Azerbaijan and FIG’s "Gymnastics for All" Committee, as well as opportunities to broaden joint initiatives.

The meeting was attended by members of FIG's "Gymnastics for All" Committee and representatives from the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Idman.biz