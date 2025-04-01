2 April 2025
EN

Farid Gayibov meets with FIG 'Gymnastics for All' Committee President - PHOTO

Other
News
1 April 2025 18:30
29
Farid Gayibov meets with FIG 'Gymnastics for All' Committee President - PHOTO

On April 1, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, met with Rogério Valério, President of the "Gymnastics for All" Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The meeting focused on the development of gymnastics, expanding international cooperation, and exchanging expertise in the field, Idman.biz reports.
Discussions also covered strengthening collaboration between Azerbaijan and FIG’s "Gymnastics for All" Committee, as well as opportunities to broaden joint initiatives.

The meeting was attended by members of FIG's "Gymnastics for All" Committee and representatives from the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan to be represented at gymnasiade with 191 athletes in 18 sports
1 April 16:11
Other

Azerbaijan to be represented at gymnasiade with 191 athletes in 18 sports

The ISF U15 Gymnasiade Sports Games will take place in Serbia from April 4 to 14
Follow Idman.biz on Social Media!
1 April 14:26
Other

Follow Idman.biz on Social Media!

You can now find all the updates you’re interested in about both local and international sports on our social media platforms
Azerbaijan Actively Contributes to the Global Protection of Clean Sport
1 April 12:05
Other

Azerbaijan Actively Contributes to the Global Protection of Clean Sport

AMADA actively participated in the 2025 Annual Symposium of the World Anti-Doping Agency
Rashad Aliyev handed 3-year suspension for doping violation
1 April 11:54
Other

Rashad Aliyev handed 3-year suspension for doping violation

Azerbaijani powerlifter Rashad Aliyev has been banned for three years
2 gold and 1 bronze at Bimba Open Europe - PHOTO
31 March 17:55
Other

2 gold and 1 bronze at Bimba Open Europe - PHOTO

The international capoeira tournament Bimba Open Europe was held in Munich

Azerbaijan Cup to be held ahead of European Championship
28 March 15:06
Other

Azerbaijan Cup to be held ahead of European Championship

The Azerbaijan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation has confirmed the date for the national cup

Most read

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal
31 March 14:21
Football

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal

Romelu Lukaku has reached a career milestone by scoring his 400th goal
Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO
31 March 17:49
Football

Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO

Representatives of the world-famous Barcelona football club have conducted an inspection of two stadiums in Baku

Messi - another goal, another victory
30 March 14:33
Football

Messi - another goal, another victory

Lionel Messi extended his goal streak for Inter Miami to 4 matches
LaLiga's foreign player appearance records: Messi in 2nd place
31 March 10:41
Football

LaLiga's foreign player appearance records: Messi in 2nd place

The list of foreign players with the most appearances in LaLiga has been revealed