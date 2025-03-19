Bir kimi birlikde – PHOTO

Novruz Holiday not only marks the awakening of nature and new hopes but also symbolizes the rich cultural heritage and traditions of our nation.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, members of the Public Council, and leaders of various youth organizations came together to celebrate Novruz under the hashtag #birkimibirlikde, sharing the joy of the holiday, Idman.biz reports.

We extend our warmest Novruz greetings to our people, especially the youth and sports community. May this festive occasion bring prosperity and happiness to all!

Idman.biz