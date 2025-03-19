19 March 2025
EN

Bir kimi birlikde – PHOTO

Other
News
19 March 2025 12:01
25
Bir kimi birlikde – PHOTO

Novruz Holiday not only marks the awakening of nature and new hopes but also symbolizes the rich cultural heritage and traditions of our nation.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, members of the Public Council, and leaders of various youth organizations came together to celebrate Novruz under the hashtag #birkimibirlikde, sharing the joy of the holiday, Idman.biz reports.

We extend our warmest Novruz greetings to our people, especially the youth and sports community. May this festive occasion bring prosperity and happiness to all!

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan and Poland’s Anti-Doping Agencies Sign a Memorandum of Understanding
12:24
Other

Azerbaijan and Poland’s Anti-Doping Agencies Sign a Memorandum of Understanding

The anti-doping agencies of Azerbaijan and Poland have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in the fight against doping in sport
Athletes showcase impressive performances at Novruz celebration - PHOTO
09:11
Other

Athletes showcase impressive performances at Novruz celebration - PHOTO

The event featured spectacular performances across various sports disciplines, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports

"Sports Ambassadors of the Year" announced - NAMES - PHOTO
18 March 17:16
Other

"Sports Ambassadors of the Year" announced - NAMES - PHOTO

The Collegium meeting of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been held
AMADA representatives attend iNADO Workshop in Lausanne
18 March 15:23
Other

AMADA representatives attend iNADO Workshop in Lausanne

The event focused on the latest innovations in anti-doping, best practices, and strengthening international cooperation
Farid Gayibov meets with representatives of sports federations - PHOTO
18 March 09:11
Other

Farid Gayibov meets with representatives of sports federations - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has held his 19th meeting with representatives of sports federations
New Leadership Elected at the 60th Meeting of the Monitoring Group of the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO)
17 March 16:39
Other

New Leadership Elected at the 60th Meeting of the Monitoring Group of the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO)

The Monitoring Group of the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO) of the Council of Europe concluded its 60th meeting

Most read

Haiti national team arrives in Baku
18 March 11:19
Football

Haiti national team arrives in Baku

The Haiti national football team has arrived in Baku ahead of their upcoming friendly match
Bruno Fernandes becomes sixth player with 50 Premier League assists for Man Utd
17 March 13:44
Football

Bruno Fernandes becomes sixth player with 50 Premier League assists for Man Utd

The Portuguese midfielder is now the sixth player in the club's history to record 50 or more assists
Griezmann moves to the MLS - REASON
16 March 17:31
Football

Griezmann moves to the MLS - REASON

According to Relevo, Griezmann is in talks with the Los Angeles club, where his compatriots Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud also play
Zira captain: "I expected a call from Santos" - INTERVIEW
18 March 16:01
Football

Zira captain: "I expected a call from Santos" - INTERVIEW

Zira captain Gismat Aliyev spoke about the latest developments in the Azerbaijan Premier League