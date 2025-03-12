12 March 2025
New logo of Azerbaijan Sports Academy unveiled - PHOTO

12 March 2025 13:44
The new logo of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy (ASA) was officially presented in a special ceremony.

The event took place at the ASA conference hall, with the participation of Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, representatives from various federations, and sports community members, Idman.biz reports.

The ceremony began with the performance of the National Anthem. A minute of silence was held in memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the homeland.

In her speech, Ulkar Babayeva, the Academy's Vice-Rector for Education, discussed the meaning of the new logo: “Last year, by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the name of our Academy was changed. This change represents not only a name but also an identity shift. Although our previous name was significant, it had a traditional character. Now, we are striving to align with international standards. This approach is reflected in our new logo.”
Following the speech, a video showcasing the Academy's activities was presented.

Shamil Ramazanov, the head of the design group for the new logo, introduced the new emblem, highlighting that the previous symbol had lost its relevance and that the new logo was created in accordance with modern standards.

Fuad Hajiyev, the Rector of the Academy, elaborated on the philosophy behind the logo. He spoke about the Academy's achievements in recent years and noted that the green color in the logo was not a random choice but carried messages related to the Academy's mission.

