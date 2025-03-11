11 March 2025
Baku to host international Turan Cup in Tug of War - PHOTO

11 March 2025 16:48
Baku to host international Turan Cup in Tug of War - PHOTO

A meeting was held at the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Azerbaijan with representatives of the European Tug of War Federation (ETWF) to discuss the development of this sport in the country.

Idman.biz reports that NOC Vice President Chingiz Huseynzade, Secretary General Azer Aliyev, and Sports Department Head Hasanaga Rzayev met with ETWF President Ralf Brauninger, Secretary General Anders Andersson, and the Chairman of the Azerbaijani Tug of War Sports Society, Elnur Shikhaliyev.

Azer Aliyev emphasized Azerbaijan’s commitment to sports development and assured the ETWF delegation that the NOC is ready to support the growth of tug of war in the country.

ETWF President Ralf Brauninger expressed gratitude for the hospitality and shared details about his visit. He highlighted a seminar held on March 9 at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex for athletes, coaches, and referees, where he shared his expertise.

During the meeting, Brauninger also announced that Baku will host the international Turan Cup in June, further promoting the sport in Azerbaijan.

The discussions covered the progress of tug of war in Azerbaijan, potential collaborations with ETWF, and future development plans.

