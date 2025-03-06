Ilgar Gurbanov: "We want to see progress in both football and other sports"

"A year has passed by very quickly."

This statement was made to Idman.biz by Sports Ambassador Ilgar Gurbanov.

Reflecting on his first year in the role, he said, “I have served as a sports ambassador for a year, and this period has come to an end. If all goes well, I will run for candidacy again next year. It has been a great year with many interesting events. We frequently traveled to regions, and especially last year, we took part in events in the Sports Capital" of Gabala. In my opinion, organizing such events plays a crucial role in promoting sports. It was a pleasure working with this team, and I hope we have the opportunity to collaborate again in the future.”

According to him, 2024 has been a memorable year for Azerbaijani sports: “Last year was very successful for Azerbaijani sports. We were especially thrilled with our achievements in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympics. We want to see progress not only in football but in all other sports as well. Serious steps are being taken toward this goal. Our wish is for our flag to always be held high, and for that, we need to work hard and put in great effort.”

Ilgar Gurbanov, the director of the Azerbaijani national football team, also assessed the team’s chances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers: "To be honest, I don't want to comment on this right now because our head coach, Fernando Santos, has already spoken about it. In any case, we must show good performances and work toward development. A little more time is needed for that."

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz