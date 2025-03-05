ASA signs memorandum with Kazakh University - PHOTO

5 March 2025
EN

Other
News
5 March 2025 15:18
24
A roundtable discussion on "Expanding Cooperation in Higher Education between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan" was held at ADA University.

The roundtable featured the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, Emin Amrullayev, the Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan, Sayasat Nurbek, and rectors from leading universities of both countries, Idman.biz reports.

The event focused on discussions about the effective implementation of dual degree programs, innovations, scientific research, and the expansion of exchange programs between higher education institutions in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Following the discussions, a ceremony was held for the signing of mutual understanding memorandums between the higher education institutions of both countries. As part of this, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport (ASAPES) and Kazakhstan's Academy of Physical Culture and Sport.

A total of 40 memorandums of understanding were signed with the participation of 17 universities during the event.

Idman.biz

