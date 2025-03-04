‘Champions Alley’ created in Trophy Park - PHOTO

In celebration of Physical Education and Sports Day on March 5, a tree planting campaign has been organized.

Idman.biz, referencing AZERTAC, reports that the campaign was held at the Trophy Park, located in the White City area of the National Seaside Park, and was organized by the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

The campaign was attended by NOC Vice President Chingiz Huseynzada, Secretary General Azer Aliyev, as well as Olympic champions and renowned athletes of Azerbaijan. During the event, 100 trees were planted in the park to create the ‘Champions Alley.’

Based on the decree of President Ilham Aliyev, March 5 is celebrated annually as Physical Education and Sports Day since 2005.

