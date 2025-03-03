3 March 2025
EN

Seljan Gafarova: "Over 200 donors participating in the blood donation campaign"

Other
News
3 March 2025 11:05
25
"The blood collected in the donation campaign is intended for children suffering from thalassemia," stated Seljan Gafarova, an employee of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, during a press briefing.

Gafarova emphasized that the voluntary blood donation campaign, held as part of Sports Week, has become a tradition, Idman.biz reports.

"Under the slogan 'Donate Blood, Save Lives' dedicated to March 5 - Physical Education and Sports Day, this campaign has been held annually for several years. This time, more than 200 donors are participating, including representatives from the sports community and federations," she added.

The blood donation campaign is taking place at the National Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Institute.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

