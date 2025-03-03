Sports Week: Voluntary blood donation campaign for the sports community - PHOTO - VIDEO

As part of Sports Week, a voluntary blood donation campaign is underway under the slogan "Donate Blood, Save Lives!"

People from various age groups, including athletes and sports community members, are participating in the campaign, Idman.biz reports.

Held in celebration of March 5 - Physical Education and Sports Day, the campaign is organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to support children suffering from thalassemia.

The blood donation campaign, which began in the morning at the National Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Institute, will continue throughout the day.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz