NOC delegation at the EOC General Assembly - PHOTO

54th General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) is being held in Frankfurt, Germany.

Azerbaijan is represented at the event by Vice-President of the Azerbaijani National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzade, Secretary General Azer Aliyev and Head of the NOC External Relations Department Anar Bagirov, Idman.biz reports.

Important topics such as the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, the Istanbul 2027 European Games and the EOC's Strategy Agenda - 2030 are being discussed within the framework of the event. In addition, Pyotr Nurovsky award for the Best European Young Athlete and the Olympic Wreath award of the European Olympic Committee will be presented.

The event, which began on February 28, will conclude today.

