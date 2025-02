Today marks the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The anniversary of one of the bloodiest tragedies in history is being commemorated with deep sorrow across the country, with thousands visiting the Khojaly Genocide Memorial, Idman.biz reports.

The staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports also paid their respects by placing bouquets of flowers at the memorial, honoring the memory of the victims of the tragedy.

Idman.biz