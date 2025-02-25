25 February 2025
2025 roadmap was discussed at AMADA

25 February 2025 12:12
15
The first meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) for 2025 was held under the chairmanship of Nigar Arpadarai.

According to information provided by AMADA to Idman.biz, the meeting focused on discussing the Roadmap for the year 2025.

The document defines AMADA's strategic development directions and outlines key actions aimed at strengthening the fight against doping.

After a presentation covering the previous year's activities, AMADA’s Executive Director, Tahmina Taghi-zada, led a discussion on the results of 2024, the objectives of the strategy, and financial matters.

AMADA is committed to applying international standards for transparency and quality control, contributing to the development of sports in Azerbaijan and globally, promoting clean sports, and continuing its work in this area.

Idman.biz

