Azerbaijani pahlavan: “My ultimate goal is to pull a 1000-ton ship and an airplane” – PHOTO – VIDEO

"No one has ever done this before."

These words belong to renowned Azerbaijani pahlavan Aliyar Musayev in an exclusive interview with Idman.biz.

The 63-year-old athlete shared his recent achievement of being included in the Russian and CIS Record Books: “I just returned from Moscow, where I pulled three railway carriages over a distance of 20 meters using only my pinky finger. This feat secured my place in both the Russian and CIS Record Books. We are now working on submitting this accomplishment to the Guinness World Records. A formal presentation is expected soon at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.”

Musayev emphasized that age has never been an obstacle in his career: “A strongman is born, not made. If your father and grandfather were strong, you inherit that power. I have been involved in sports since I was 12. It’s been 50 years now. Even at 63, I still train three hours a day. I maintain a strict diet and take my vitamins regularly. My ultimate goal now is to pull a 1000-ton ship and an airplane. My most remarkable feats are still ahead of me.”

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz