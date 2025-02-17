AMADA conducts awareness program at Grand Slam tournament – PHOTO

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) organized an educational awareness program during the Grand Slam Judo Tournament held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that AMADA representatives set up a special booth at the event, providing athletes, coaches, and fans with essential information about anti-doping regulations.

Visitors to the booth were informed about anti-doping rule violations, the list of prohibited substances, the negative impact of doping on health and sports careers, as well as the dangers of drug addiction.

AMADA officials answered questions from visitors and emphasized the importance of promoting clean and fair sport.

One of the highlights of the program was an interactive anti-doping quiz conducted by AMADA. Participants who answered correctly received commemorative gifts, making the educational process both engaging and enjoyable.

Through such initiatives, AMADA aims to enhance anti-doping knowledge among athletes and the broader sports community, while fostering a culture of fair competition and healthy sports practices.

