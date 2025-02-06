Farid Gayibov honors Azerbaijani athletes for international success – PHOTO

On February 5, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, met with athletes and their coaches who successfully represented the country in prestigious international competitions in December 2024 and January 2025.

The meeting took place at the National Gymnastics Arena and commenced with the playing of the National Anthem, Idman.biz reports.

At the start of the event, several sports specialists were honored with awards. Minister Gayibov then welcomed the athletes and congratulated them on their achievements. A video showcasing the success of Azerbaijani athletes in international competitions was also presented.

Athletes from various disciplines, including weightlifting, athletics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline gymnastics, women’s artistic gymnastics, swimming, taekwondo, belt wrestling, Kazakh Kuresi, Alpagut, kickboxing, capoeira, and MMA, shared insights about their competitions and victories.

The event was also attended by Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Idman.biz