3 February 2025
World Championship venue change announced

3 February 2025 17:41
World Championship venue change announced

The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) has announced a change in the location for the upcoming World Championship.

Initially set to take place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, the event has now been moved to Al-Khobar, Idman.biz reports.

However, the dates remain unchanged—the championship will begin on November 27 and conclude on December 1.

The Azerbaijani team is also expected to participate in this prestigious event.

Additionally, the IFBB Congress will be held in Al-Khobar as well.

Idman.biz

