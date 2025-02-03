3 February 2025
EN

AMADA participates in the Council of Europe's T-DO COMP meeting in Warsaw

Other
News
3 February 2025 12:38
14
AMADA participates in the Council of Europe's T-DO COMP meeting in Warsaw

The Advisory Group on Compliance with the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO COMP) of the Council of Europe convened in Warsaw, Poland. Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by Nijat Amiraslanli, a lead legal expert from the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA).

The gathering brought together experts and representatives from various countries to discuss key developments in the field of anti-doping and to adopt strategic decisions for future initiatives, Idman.biz reports.

The first day focused on reviewing reports from evaluation visits conducted in recent years to assess member states’ compliance with the Anti-Doping Convention. These visits included assessments in Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, and Austria. Participants also deliberated on upcoming evaluations planned for 2025, confirming that assessment visits will be conducted this year in six Convention member states: Canada, Türkiye, Monaco, Morocco, Liechtenstein, and North Macedonia. Additionally, National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) were invited to nominate their experts for participation in future evaluations.

Under the current plan, the next evaluation visit to Azerbaijan is scheduled for 2032. The last such visit took place in 2018.

On the second day, the United Kingdom Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) introduced the Dynamic Dashboard, a data visualization tool designed to present insights from the annual reports of member states. This tool allows users to explore and compare anti-doping activities conducted by various countries during 2022–2023 in an interactive format.

The meeting also addressed cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), proposed amendments to the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories (ISCCS), and the provision of technical and legal support to assist NADOs in meeting compliance requirements.

This high-level meeting is expected to strengthen international cooperation, enhance compliance with anti-doping regulations, promote clean sport, and create new opportunities for strategic planning in anti-doping efforts worldwide.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The number of doping tests taken by Azerbaijani athletes outside the country was announced
1 February 14:23
Other

The number of doping tests taken by Azerbaijani athletes outside the country was announced

Last year, AMADA carried out 98 tests on the basis of international orders
Minister Farid Gayibov meets with sports federation representatives – PHOTO
31 January 18:34
Other

Minister Farid Gayibov meets with sports federation representatives – PHOTO

He discussed recent developments and outlined the key tasks ahead
First Meeting of the Newly Established Sports Federations Marketing Committee - PHOTO
31 January 10:26
Other

First Meeting of the Newly Established Sports Federations Marketing Committee - PHOTO

Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov attended the event, listened to the committee members, and provided relevant recommendations

AMADA joins European Prevention Curriculum (EUPC) to strengthen drug prevention efforts
30 January 13:05
Other

AMADA joins European Prevention Curriculum (EUPC) to strengthen drug prevention efforts

AMADA Collaborates with European Union Drugs Agency to implement evidence-based drug prevention strategies in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani athletes shine in Budapest with 11 medals - PHOTO
27 January 15:32
Other

Azerbaijani athletes shine in Budapest with 11 medals - PHOTO

Impressive performance at the Hungarian Open Savate Tournament
Azerbaijani bodybuilders set sights on global success in 2024
22 January 16:47
Other

Azerbaijani bodybuilders set sights on global success in 2024

With strong showings in 2023, Azerbaijani athletes aim to continue dominating European and World Bodybuilding Arenas

Most read

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
1 February 14:51
Football

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray

Milan striker Alvaro Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!
31 January 15:27
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!

The 39-year-old Portuguese superstar reached this milestone following his latest win with Al-Nassr

Europa League playoff draw: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce opponents confirmed
31 January 17:11
Football

Europa League playoff draw: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce opponents confirmed

Turkish clubs set for exciting matchups in the knockout round

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS
31 January 18:10
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS

The FIDE has released the February 2025 world chess rankings