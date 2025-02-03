AMADA participates in the Council of Europe's T-DO COMP meeting in Warsaw

The Advisory Group on Compliance with the Anti-Doping Convention (T-DO COMP) of the Council of Europe convened in Warsaw, Poland. Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by Nijat Amiraslanli, a lead legal expert from the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA).

The gathering brought together experts and representatives from various countries to discuss key developments in the field of anti-doping and to adopt strategic decisions for future initiatives, Idman.biz reports.

The first day focused on reviewing reports from evaluation visits conducted in recent years to assess member states’ compliance with the Anti-Doping Convention. These visits included assessments in Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, and Austria. Participants also deliberated on upcoming evaluations planned for 2025, confirming that assessment visits will be conducted this year in six Convention member states: Canada, Türkiye, Monaco, Morocco, Liechtenstein, and North Macedonia. Additionally, National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) were invited to nominate their experts for participation in future evaluations.

Under the current plan, the next evaluation visit to Azerbaijan is scheduled for 2032. The last such visit took place in 2018.

On the second day, the United Kingdom Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) introduced the Dynamic Dashboard, a data visualization tool designed to present insights from the annual reports of member states. This tool allows users to explore and compare anti-doping activities conducted by various countries during 2022–2023 in an interactive format.

The meeting also addressed cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), proposed amendments to the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories (ISCCS), and the provision of technical and legal support to assist NADOs in meeting compliance requirements.

This high-level meeting is expected to strengthen international cooperation, enhance compliance with anti-doping regulations, promote clean sport, and create new opportunities for strategic planning in anti-doping efforts worldwide.

Idman.biz