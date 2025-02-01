1 February 2025
EN

The number of doping tests taken by Azerbaijani athletes outside the country was announced

Other
News
1 February 2025 14:23
18
In 2024, test samples were taken from 22 Azerbaijani athletes outside the country by order of Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA).

According to information provided to Idman.biz by AMADA, 11 athletes passed anti-doping tests in Russia, 5 in Germany, 2 in France, and 1 in Belgium, Italy, Malaysia and Serbia.

The testing was organized within the framework of AMADA's existing cooperation with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and PWC.

Last year, AMADA carried out 98 tests on the basis of international orders. 85 of them were carried out by order of the World Wrestling Union, 10 by the International Judo Federation, 2 by the International Boxing Association and 1 by the International Modern Pentathlon Union.

Idman.biz

