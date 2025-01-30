AMADA joins European Prevention Curriculum (EUPC) to strengthen drug prevention efforts

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) has been recognized as one of the state institutions implementing the State Program on Combating Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, and Their Precursors, and Drug Addiction for 2019–2024.

Under this program, AMADA has actively contributed to raising public awareness, expanding educational initiatives, and preventing drug abuse and trafficking through targeted information campaigns and community outreach, Idman.biz reports.

As part of these efforts, AMADA has translated the European Prevention Curriculum (EUPC) training manual into Azerbaijani, ensuring broader accessibility to evidence-based prevention approaches. In continuation of this initiative, AMADA’s leading experts participated in the EUPC training program, organized online by the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA). This program provided a comprehensive platform to explore effective, research-backed strategies for preventing psychoactive substance use.

The five-day program introduced participants to the online platform’s functionalities and key themes in drug prevention. The initial sessions focused on the epidemiology of psychoactive substance use and the critical role of prevention, alongside discussions on prevention terminology and its correct application. Participants also studied the UN International Standards on Drug Use Prevention and the European Drug Prevention Quality Standards (EDPQS), gaining deeper insights into family-, school-, and workplace-based prevention strategies. The training further explored environmental and community-based approaches, the effectiveness of media-driven prevention campaigns, and evidence-based advocacy strategies. Additionally, participants examined monitoring and evaluation mechanisms essential for assessing the impact of prevention initiatives.

AMADA’s participation in this program underscores its commitment to adopting global best practices in drug prevention and enhancing national strategies to curb psychoactive substance use. The insights gained from this training will play a vital role in refining AMADA’s prevention efforts and fostering sustainable, evidence-based solutions. Moving forward, AMADA remains dedicated to implementing internationally recognized prevention methodologies and strengthening its role in protecting public health.

Idman.biz