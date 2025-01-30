30 January 2025
EN

AMADA joins European Prevention Curriculum (EUPC) to strengthen drug prevention efforts

Other
News
30 January 2025 13:05
20
AMADA joins European Prevention Curriculum (EUPC) to strengthen drug prevention efforts

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) has been recognized as one of the state institutions implementing the State Program on Combating Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, and Their Precursors, and Drug Addiction for 2019–2024.

Under this program, AMADA has actively contributed to raising public awareness, expanding educational initiatives, and preventing drug abuse and trafficking through targeted information campaigns and community outreach, Idman.biz reports.

As part of these efforts, AMADA has translated the European Prevention Curriculum (EUPC) training manual into Azerbaijani, ensuring broader accessibility to evidence-based prevention approaches. In continuation of this initiative, AMADA’s leading experts participated in the EUPC training program, organized online by the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA). This program provided a comprehensive platform to explore effective, research-backed strategies for preventing psychoactive substance use.

The five-day program introduced participants to the online platform’s functionalities and key themes in drug prevention. The initial sessions focused on the epidemiology of psychoactive substance use and the critical role of prevention, alongside discussions on prevention terminology and its correct application. Participants also studied the UN International Standards on Drug Use Prevention and the European Drug Prevention Quality Standards (EDPQS), gaining deeper insights into family-, school-, and workplace-based prevention strategies. The training further explored environmental and community-based approaches, the effectiveness of media-driven prevention campaigns, and evidence-based advocacy strategies. Additionally, participants examined monitoring and evaluation mechanisms essential for assessing the impact of prevention initiatives.

AMADA’s participation in this program underscores its commitment to adopting global best practices in drug prevention and enhancing national strategies to curb psychoactive substance use. The insights gained from this training will play a vital role in refining AMADA’s prevention efforts and fostering sustainable, evidence-based solutions. Moving forward, AMADA remains dedicated to implementing internationally recognized prevention methodologies and strengthening its role in protecting public health.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani athletes shine in Budapest with 11 medals - PHOTO
27 January 15:32
Other

Azerbaijani athletes shine in Budapest with 11 medals - PHOTO

Impressive performance at the Hungarian Open Savate Tournament
Azerbaijani bodybuilders set sights on global success in 2024
22 January 16:47
Other

Azerbaijani bodybuilders set sights on global success in 2024

With strong showings in 2023, Azerbaijani athletes aim to continue dominating European and World Bodybuilding Arenas

Farid Gayibov strengthens sports diplomacy in Banjul - PHOTO
22 January 10:17
Other

Farid Gayibov strengthens sports diplomacy in Banjul - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports attends COP9 event as Vice President of the Bureau

Farid Gayibov meets with President of Gambia
21 January 23:53
Other

Farid Gayibov meets with President of Gambia

Discussions focus on youth and sports cooperation between Azerbaijan and Gambia

35 years pass since Black January tragedy
20 January 00:30
Other

35 years pass since Black January tragedy

Thirty-five years have passed since the events of January 20, 1990, which are went into history as the tragedy of 'Black January.'
Neftchi Sports Club finished the year with 1001 medals - PHOTO
18 January 15:21
Other

Neftchi Sports Club finished the year with 1001 medals - PHOTO

337 of these medals are gold, 303 are silver, and 361 are bronze

Most read

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
29 January 09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
29 January 11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian
Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS
29 January 18:07
Football

Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS

Idman.biz has analyzed the statistics of goals and shots after 20 rounds