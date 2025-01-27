27 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijani athletes shine in Budapest with 11 medals - PHOTO

Other
News
27 January 2025 15:32
14
Azerbaijani athletes shine in Budapest with 11 medals - PHOTO

The Hungarian Open Savate Tournament, featuring the assault and combat disciplines, concluded in Budapest with a remarkable performance by Azerbaijani athletes.

Idman.biz reports that team Azerbaijan secured an impressive total of 11 medals at the competition.

Cadets
Gold: Mehman Rasul (30 kg), Mahammad Rasul (35 kg) — both representing Metin Sports Club.
Juniors
Gold: Yusif Khalilzada (Metin Sports Club).
Silver: Omar Namazov, Maharram Aliyev (45 kg, Iravan Sports Club; 55 kg, Metin Sports Club).
Bronze: Rafael Mammadov (50 kg, Iravan Sports Club).
Youth
Gold: Ughur Guliyev (48 kg, Metin Sports Club).
Seniors
Bronze: Beyrak Bagirov (85 kg, Gadabay Sports Club), Sanan Babazadə (+85 kg, Ganja Savate Club), Hikmat Khalilov (+95 kg, Baki Fight Club).

Combat Discipline Victory: Tural Baloghlanov (65 kg), winner of the cup fight.

The tournament featured over 350 athletes from more than 15 countries, showcasing intense competition and high-level talent.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijani bodybuilders set sights on global success in 2024
22 January 16:47
Other

Azerbaijani bodybuilders set sights on global success in 2024

With strong showings in 2023, Azerbaijani athletes aim to continue dominating European and World Bodybuilding Arenas

Farid Gayibov strengthens sports diplomacy in Banjul - PHOTO
22 January 10:17
Other

Farid Gayibov strengthens sports diplomacy in Banjul - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports attends COP9 event as Vice President of the Bureau

Farid Gayibov meets with President of Gambia
21 January 23:53
Other

Farid Gayibov meets with President of Gambia

Discussions focus on youth and sports cooperation between Azerbaijan and Gambia

35 years pass since Black January tragedy
20 January 00:30
Other

35 years pass since Black January tragedy

Thirty-five years have passed since the events of January 20, 1990, which are went into history as the tragedy of 'Black January.'
Neftchi Sports Club finished the year with 1001 medals - PHOTO
18 January 15:21
Other

Neftchi Sports Club finished the year with 1001 medals - PHOTO

337 of these medals are gold, 303 are silver, and 361 are bronze
More than 6 jumps per second - WORLD RECORD
18 January 12:20
Other

More than 6 jumps per second - WORLD RECORD

Chinese student set a world record

Most read

Stunning Upset: Argentina Crushes Brazil 6-0
25 January 10:38
Football

Stunning Upset: Argentina Crushes Brazil 6-0

Argentina's U20 team delivers a shocking result in the South American Championship opener

Goalkeeper Loris Karius and his TV presenter wife: Who earns more?
25 January 11:20
Football

Goalkeeper Loris Karius and his TV presenter wife: Who earns more?

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius' salary at Schalke has been revealed
Shamakhi falls again, Zira secures a hard-fought victory - VIDEO
24 January 17:02
Football

Shamakhi falls again, Zira secures a hard-fought victory - VIDEO

The 20th round of the Misli Premier League kicks off with a dramatic comeback by Zira
Rashad Sadygov: “It’s not the same Championship as before”
24 January 17:36
Football

Rashad Sadygov: “It’s not the same Championship as before”

Sadygov emphasized the importance of the victory