Azerbaijani athletes shine in Budapest with 11 medals - PHOTO

The Hungarian Open Savate Tournament, featuring the assault and combat disciplines, concluded in Budapest with a remarkable performance by Azerbaijani athletes.

Idman.biz reports that team Azerbaijan secured an impressive total of 11 medals at the competition.

Cadets

Gold: Mehman Rasul (30 kg), Mahammad Rasul (35 kg) — both representing Metin Sports Club.

Juniors

Gold: Yusif Khalilzada (Metin Sports Club).

Silver: Omar Namazov, Maharram Aliyev (45 kg, Iravan Sports Club; 55 kg, Metin Sports Club).

Bronze: Rafael Mammadov (50 kg, Iravan Sports Club).

Youth

Gold: Ughur Guliyev (48 kg, Metin Sports Club).

Seniors

Bronze: Beyrak Bagirov (85 kg, Gadabay Sports Club), Sanan Babazadə (+85 kg, Ganja Savate Club), Hikmat Khalilov (+95 kg, Baki Fight Club).

Combat Discipline Victory: Tural Baloghlanov (65 kg), winner of the cup fight.

The tournament featured over 350 athletes from more than 15 countries, showcasing intense competition and high-level talent.

