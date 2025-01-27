Azerbaijani athletes shine in Budapest with 11 medals - PHOTO

The Hungarian Open Savate Tournament, featuring the assault and combat disciplines, concluded in Budapest with a remarkable performance by Azerbaijani athletes.
Idman.biz reports that team Azerbaijan secured an impressive total of 11 medals at the competition.
Cadets
Gold: Mehman Rasul (30 kg), Mahammad Rasul (35 kg) — both representing Metin Sports Club.
Juniors
Gold: Yusif Khalilzada (Metin Sports Club).
Silver: Omar Namazov, Maharram Aliyev (45 kg, Iravan Sports Club; 55 kg, Metin Sports Club).
Bronze: Rafael Mammadov (50 kg, Iravan Sports Club).
Youth
Gold: Ughur Guliyev (48 kg, Metin Sports Club).
Seniors
Bronze: Beyrak Bagirov (85 kg, Gadabay Sports Club), Sanan Babazadə (+85 kg, Ganja Savate Club), Hikmat Khalilov (+95 kg, Baki Fight Club).
Combat Discipline Victory: Tural Baloghlanov (65 kg), winner of the cup fight.
The tournament featured over 350 athletes from more than 15 countries, showcasing intense competition and high-level talent.
