18 January 2025
EN

Neftchi Sports Club finished the year with 1001 medals - PHOTO

Other
News
18 January 2025 15:21
24
Neftchi Sports Club finished the year with 1001 medals - PHOTO

Athletes of Neftchi Sports Club won a total of 1001 medals in the competitions they participated in last year.

337 of these medals are gold, 303 are silver, and 361 are bronze, Idman.biz reports.

More than 2,000 teenagers and young people have been engaged in sports in 26 types of sports in the sports facilities used by the Cube.

This year, the representatives of the capital won historic achievements by confidently fighting in the Olympic and Paralympic games, world and European championships. Hidayat Heydarov, a judoka of the Neftchi Sports Club, won the title of Olympic champion at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games held in Paris, the capital of France last year. With that, he went down in the history of Azerbaijani sports by winning the title of European, world and Olympic champion in one year. Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov won the bronze medal of the Paris Olympics.

At the 17th Summer Paralympic Games held in Paris, the capital of France, members of Neftchi won 11 medals, including 4 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze.

Imameddin Khalilov, Said Najafzade, Orkhan Aslanov won gold, Lamiya Valiyeva 1 gold, 1 silver, Raman Saley 1 silver, 2 bronze, Sabir Zeynalov, Veli Israfilov and Ilham Zakiyev won bronze medals.

Imamaddin Khalilov was also awarded the title of the best male parataekwondo player of 2024 by the World Taekwondo Federation.

Greco-Roman wrestlers of Neftchi Sports Club achieved historic success in the world championship held in Tirana, the capital of Albania. Thus, Eldeniz Azizli, Nihat Mammadli and Ulvu Ganizade performed confidently in the World Cup and became world champions. Eldeniz Azizli wrote his name in history as Azerbaijan's first four-time world champion in wrestling.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

More than 6 jumps per second - WORLD RECORD
12:20
Other

More than 6 jumps per second - WORLD RECORD

Chinese student set a world record
CALENDAR of international competitions to be held in Azerbaijan
17 January 13:47
Other

CALENDAR of international competitions to be held in Azerbaijan

This year, Azerbaijan will traditionally host a number of prestigious international competitions
Mariana Vasileva removed from position of Deputy Minister
16 January 18:56
Other

Mariana Vasileva removed from position of Deputy Minister

Change in Leadership at the Ministry of Youth and Sports
AMADA and National Paralympic Committee hold joint seminar - PHOTO
16 January 17:21
Other

AMADA and National Paralympic Committee hold joint seminar - PHOTO

The seminar was attended by Paralympians specializing in para-taekwondo and para-athletics
Chingiz Huseynzade: "There were more problems in Paris Olympics" – Interview
16 January 16:25
Other

Chingiz Huseynzade: "There were more problems in Paris Olympics" – Interview

Vice President of the National Olympic Committee discusses medal quality and organizational issues at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Farid Gayibov: "We will witness more people engaging in sports in Gabala"
16 January 14:49
Other

Farid Gayibov: "We will witness more people engaging in sports in Gabala"

Gabala's appointment as the 2025 CIS Youth Capital paves the way for increased sports participation and international recognition

Most read

Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors
16 January 18:11
Football

Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors

Club secures revenue boost to meet La Liga's financial fair play regulations

Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich clash over contract terms
17 January 09:26
Football

Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich clash over contract terms

Salary demands threaten renewal talks as Real Madrid observes closely

NHL makes history: Goal scored without a shot on target - VIDEO
16 January 16:58
Hockey

NHL makes history: Goal scored without a shot on target - VIDEO

Buffalo forward Ryan McLeod attempted a shot on an empty net, but his hockey stick broke

Celebrating Muhammad Ali: Legacy of a champion on his birthday
17 January 16:59
Boxing

Celebrating Muhammad Ali: Legacy of a champion on his birthday

Honoring the life and impact of the greatest boxer and social icon on what would have been his 83rd birthday