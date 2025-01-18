Neftchi Sports Club finished the year with 1001 medals - PHOTO

Athletes of Neftchi Sports Club won a total of 1001 medals in the competitions they participated in last year.

337 of these medals are gold, 303 are silver, and 361 are bronze, Idman.biz reports.

More than 2,000 teenagers and young people have been engaged in sports in 26 types of sports in the sports facilities used by the Cube.

This year, the representatives of the capital won historic achievements by confidently fighting in the Olympic and Paralympic games, world and European championships. Hidayat Heydarov, a judoka of the Neftchi Sports Club, won the title of Olympic champion at the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games held in Paris, the capital of France last year. With that, he went down in the history of Azerbaijani sports by winning the title of European, world and Olympic champion in one year. Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov won the bronze medal of the Paris Olympics.

At the 17th Summer Paralympic Games held in Paris, the capital of France, members of Neftchi won 11 medals, including 4 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze.

Imameddin Khalilov, Said Najafzade, Orkhan Aslanov won gold, Lamiya Valiyeva 1 gold, 1 silver, Raman Saley 1 silver, 2 bronze, Sabir Zeynalov, Veli Israfilov and Ilham Zakiyev won bronze medals.

Imamaddin Khalilov was also awarded the title of the best male parataekwondo player of 2024 by the World Taekwondo Federation.

Greco-Roman wrestlers of Neftchi Sports Club achieved historic success in the world championship held in Tirana, the capital of Albania. Thus, Eldeniz Azizli, Nihat Mammadli and Ulvu Ganizade performed confidently in the World Cup and became world champions. Eldeniz Azizli wrote his name in history as Azerbaijan's first four-time world champion in wrestling.

Idman.biz