CALENDAR of international competitions to be held in Azerbaijan

This year, Azerbaijan will traditionally host a number of prestigious international competitions.
Fans can expect World Cups in gymnastics, Grand Slam in judo, Formula 1 and many other competitions, Idman.biz reports.
Here are some of them:
February 14-16
Judo Grand Slam
February 22-23
Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup
March 6-9
Gymnastics World Cup
April 18-20
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup
June 13-15
Acrobatics World Cup
September 19-21
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
November 9-11
European competitions in age groups on aerobics
November 14-16
European Aerobics Championship
CIS Games
(dates to be confirmed)
CIS Games will be held in 14 cities: Ganja, Khankendi, Mingachevir, Gabala, Ismayilli, Sheki, Shamkir, Tovuz, Goranboy Gazakh, Goygol, Yevlakh, Oguz, Tartar. Multiforum will be held in 22 sports.
III CIS Games will be the biggest competition to be held in our country in terms of geography and number of sports.
