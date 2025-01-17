17 January 2025
CALENDAR of international competitions to be held in Azerbaijan

This year, Azerbaijan will traditionally host a number of prestigious international competitions.

Fans can expect World Cups in gymnastics, Grand Slam in judo, Formula 1 and many other competitions, Idman.biz reports.

Here are some of them:

February 14-16
Judo Grand Slam

February 22-23
Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup

March 6-9
Gymnastics World Cup

April 18-20
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

June 13-15
Acrobatics World Cup

September 19-21
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

November 9-11
European competitions in age groups on aerobics

November 14-16
European Aerobics Championship

CIS Games
(dates to be confirmed)
CIS Games will be held in 14 cities: Ganja, Khankendi, Mingachevir, Gabala, Ismayilli, Sheki, Shamkir, Tovuz, Goranboy Gazakh, Goygol, Yevlakh, Oguz, Tartar. Multiforum will be held in 22 sports.

III CIS Games will be the biggest competition to be held in our country in terms of geography and number of sports.

