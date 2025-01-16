16 January 2025
Chingiz Huseynzade: "There were more problems in Paris Olympics" – Interview

Chingiz Huseynzade, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC), gave an interview to Report, addressing the challenges faced during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Key topics included concerns about the quality of medals and the organizational shortcomings of the event, Idman.biz reports.

- There were many complaints regarding the quality of the medals after the Paris Olympics. Recently, some of our athletes also expressed dissatisfaction. What steps have been taken regarding this issue?

- We have received numerous complaints, including from our athletes. We have thoroughly investigated the seven medals won at the Paris Olympics and will address this issue with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in due course. This is the only course of action we can take."

- Has anything similar ever happened after any other Olympic Games?

- No, this is the first time this has happened.

- Organizational issues were also visible during the Olympics. Do you consider these problems to be a continuation of the medal quality issues?

- Absolutely. This is directly related to the actions of the Paris-2024 Organizing Committee. The organizational shortcomings were clear, and compared to other Olympic Games, the number of problems in Paris was notably higher.

- Why do you think France faced such organizational issues?

- As I’ve mentioned in previous interviews, the weakness of the Organizing Committee became apparent in many areas. This is a general problem, and there were several issues throughout the event.

- The NOC’s General Assembly will take place this year. What kind of changes can we expect?

- It’s too early to predict specifics. What happens will depend on the reports and the elections.

- You’ve been working at the NOC for many years. Do you intend to continue in your role as Vice President?

- That’s not quite the right question. You’ll see the results of the elections. I’ve always been open with the media, and if I have anything to share, I will do so.

Idman.biz

