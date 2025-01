Today, an event dedicated to the achievements of Azerbaijani sports in 2024 took place.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports announced the winners of the "Best of the Year" nominations, Idman.biz reports.

At the award ceremony, Idman.biz was recognized in two categories:

Named as one of the "Best Media Organizations", and our team member, Islam Atakishiyev, secured third place in the "Best Sports Photographer of the Year" category.

Idman.biz