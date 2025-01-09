9 January 2025
Olympic champion Gary Hall loses medals in California wildfires

American swimming legend Gary Hall jnr lost 10 Olympic medals, including five golds, in the devastating wildfires that recently swept through California.

According to Swimming World portal, the 50-year-old Hall lost his home and many personal belongings in the destructive Palisades fire, Idman.biz reports.

He was only able to grab his dog, a photo of his grandfather, and a wooden sculpture gifted by his daughter.

Gary Hall is a five-time Olympic champion and three-time world champion. He won two gold medals at both the Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000 Olympics and one gold at the Athens 2004 Olympics.

