A 20-year-old assistant rhythmic gymnastics coach from a Kazan sports school has tragically lost her life in a tubing accident.

Idman.biz reports that the incident occurred in Kazan's Novoye Arakchino neighborhood. The young woman, identified as Daria, was tubing when she crashed into a fence, sustaining severe head injuries.

Passersby quickly called emergency services, and she was rushed to the hospital. Despite medical efforts, Daria succumbed to her injuries just half an hour later.

