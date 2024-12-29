Crew members of tragic plane crash laid to rest at the II Alley of Honor

The three crew members who tragically lost their lives in the crash of an Embraer-190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route have been laid to rest at the II Alley of Honor on December 29.

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that the funeral was attended by state and government officials as well as members of the public.

The AZAL-operated passenger plane crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25. Of the 67 people on board, 38 perished, and 29 survived. Among the deceased were Captain Igor Kshnyakin, pilot Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva.

Following the tragedy, President Ilham Aliyev ordered establishing a State Commission led by Prime Minister Ali Asadov to investigate the causes of the crash.

In light of the incident, President Aliyev declared December 26 a national day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz