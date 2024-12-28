28 December 2024
EN

Vladimir Putin offers apologies to President Ilham Aliyev for AZAL plane crash

Other
News
28 December 2024 16:47
16
Vladimir Putin offers apologies to President Ilham Aliyev for AZAL plane crash

On December 28, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the phone conversation, Vladimir Putin expressed his apologies regarding the tragic incident involving an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane operating the Baku-Grozny route on December 25, which was subjected to external physical and technical interference in Russian airspace. President Putin extended his deepest and most sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the crash and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane encountered external physical and technical interference while in Russian airspace, resulting in a complete loss of control. The Azerbaijani President noted that the aircraft was redirected to Kazakhstan's city of Aktau and was able to make an emergency landing solely due to the courage and professionalism of the pilots. The head of state highlighted that the multiple holes in the aircraft's fuselage, injuries sustained by passengers and crew due to foreign particles penetrating the cabin mid-flight, and testimonies from surviving flight attendants and passengers confirm evidence of external physical and technical interference.

During their discussions, the heads of state emphasized the need for a thorough and comprehensive investigation into all the details of the tragedy, ensuring those responsible are held accountable.

President Ilham Aliyev announced that, at Azerbaijan's initiative, a team of international experts has been formed to investigate the causes of the accident in detail, and this team has already begun its work.

The heads of state also reaffirmed that the investigation into the tragedy will be conducted with full transparency, with regular updates provided to the public.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Turkish delegation explores sports facilities in Baku - PHOTOS
15:46
Other

Turkish delegation explores sports facilities in Baku - PHOTOS

The delegation visited the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Old City, and the Carpet Museum
Farid Gayibov: "Sports marketing in Azerbaijan needs improvement"
27 December 17:14
Other

Farid Gayibov: "Sports marketing in Azerbaijan needs improvement"

Gayibov also revealed that a sports law, which has been in the works for the past two years, will soon be completed
Azerbaijan hosts 'Olympic Spirit: Beyond Victory and Defeat'
27 December 16:41
Other

Azerbaijan hosts 'Olympic Spirit: Beyond Victory and Defeat'

In total, 53 photographers from 27 countries submitted 205 photos for the competition
Farid Gayibov hosts Turkish delegation sports cooperation talks - PHOTO
27 December 16:24
Other

Farid Gayibov hosts Turkish delegation sports cooperation talks - PHOTO

As part of the "Expert Exchange Program in Sports," a Turkish delegation is visiting Azerbaijan
Salaries of chief specialists in sports selection increased in Azerbaijan
27 December 16:11
Other

Salaries of chief specialists in sports selection increased in Azerbaijan

The monthly salaries of chief specialists in sports selection have been increased in Azerbaijan
Farid Gayibov: “We are working with federations to reduce the number of foreign athletes”
27 December 16:01
Other

Farid Gayibov: “We are working with federations to reduce the number of foreign athletes”

Gayibov commented on the role of foreign athletes in representing Azerbaijan's national teams

Most read

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO
27 December 11:11
Gymnastics

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva shared the news, revealing that Captain Igor Kshnyakin, was the father of gymnasts Anastasia and Darya Kshnyakina

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree
26 December 16:44
Football

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree

The Egyptian footballer shared a family photo in front of a Christmas tree, which has led to criticism from some of his Muslim supporters
Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days
26 December 10:01
Football

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days

Sporting confirmed that they've sacked the head coach Joao Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim in November
World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation
10:10
Chess

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation

The reigning champion was fined $200 for wearing jeans