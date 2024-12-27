27 December 2024
EN

Minister's ‘wish’ for 2024: "We need to support them"

Other
News
27 December 2024 13:05
18
Minister's ‘wish’ for 2024: "We need to support them"

“There were moments during the Olympic Games that we regretted.”

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, made this statement during his traditional meeting with journalists to review the year’s results.

He discussed the moments from the year that caused him to say “I wish” as the year comes to a close: “It was important for us to win the first gold medal. The psychological pressure during the games is intense. This year, our sports journalists also participated in the Olympics for the first time, which was an important factor. Every competition is an experience for all of us. Journalists, too, saw how excited the athletes were. We were very happy when the first medal was won. After that, our appetite grew (laughs). We realized we had a chance. We also wished for our wrestler Hasrat Jafarov to become Olympic champion. Although young, he has great potential. However, sports don’t always go the way you expect. Many factors play a role. We were also hoping for a gold medal from our boxer Alfonso Dominguez. And our taekwondo athlete Gashim Magomedov—he was part of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, which showed a 100% result. He won a silver medal in the Olympics, even though we were hoping he would win the final. Unfortunately, he got injured. We could see how hard the federations were working. Everyone was working together. For example, Hanna Skydan reached the finals for the first time in her fourth Olympic Games. Our rhythmic gymnastics team, competing in the group exercises for the first time, placed 5th. They were very close to a medal.”

The minister also refrained from naming athletes who let him down but whom he had high hopes for: “I won’t mention their names (laughs). Because we need to support our athletes. Negative comments could demotivate them. The athletes themselves want to achieve results the most. We discussed our predictions for the results with the federations ahead of time. Based on analysis, we had certain expectations. Yes, there were athletes from whom we expected more, but again, this is sports.”

For context, Azerbaijan won 2 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov: "Sports marketing in Azerbaijan needs improvement"
17:14
Other

Farid Gayibov: "Sports marketing in Azerbaijan needs improvement"

Gayibov also revealed that a sports law, which has been in the works for the past two years, will soon be completed
Azerbaijan hosts 'Olympic Spirit: Beyond Victory and Defeat'
16:41
Other

Azerbaijan hosts 'Olympic Spirit: Beyond Victory and Defeat'

In total, 53 photographers from 27 countries submitted 205 photos for the competition
Farid Gayibov hosts Turkish delegation sports cooperation talks - PHOTO
16:24
Other

Farid Gayibov hosts Turkish delegation sports cooperation talks - PHOTO

As part of the "Expert Exchange Program in Sports," a Turkish delegation is visiting Azerbaijan
Salaries of chief specialists in sports selection increased in Azerbaijan
16:11
Other

Salaries of chief specialists in sports selection increased in Azerbaijan

The monthly salaries of chief specialists in sports selection have been increased in Azerbaijan
Farid Gayibov: “We are working with federations to reduce the number of foreign athletes”
16:01
Other

Farid Gayibov: “We are working with federations to reduce the number of foreign athletes”

Gayibov commented on the role of foreign athletes in representing Azerbaijan's national teams
Farid Gayibov expresses regret: "No good news to share"
15:01
Other

Farid Gayibov expresses regret: "No good news to share"

Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, confirmed that no steps have been taken to reinstate the dissolved Field Hockey Federation

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO
25 December 10:20
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is turning heads on social media with a daring dip in an icy pool during his Christmas getaway in Finland’s Lapland
AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO
25 December 15:29
Other

AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO

The Embraer 190, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometers from Aktau

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree
26 December 16:44
Football

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree

The Egyptian footballer shared a family photo in front of a Christmas tree, which has led to criticism from some of his Muslim supporters
Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days
26 December 10:01
Football

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days

Sporting confirmed that they've sacked the head coach Joao Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim in November