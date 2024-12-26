26 December 2024
EN

AZAL Plane Downed by Russia's Pantsir-S1’ Missile

Other
News
26 December 2024 17:21
10
AZAL Plane Downed by Russia's Pantsir-S1’ Missile

According to initial investigation results, the AZAL Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny came under attack by Russia’s Pantsir-S air defense system as it approached Grozny.

This information was obtained by the Caliber editorial team from reliable government sources, Idman.biz reports.

Additionally, the use of Russian electronic warfare systems caused a complete failure of the Azerbaijani aircraft’s communication system. As a result, the aircraft disappeared from radar while in Russian airspace and only reappeared when it reached the Caspian Sea area.

The head of the Security Council of the Chechen Republic, Hamzat Kadyrov, confirmed the drone attack on Grozny on the morning of December 25, stating that there were no casualties or damage. In this case, the Russian side should have closed its airspace to civilian aircraft, but this was not done. Why a no-fly zone was not declared over Chechnya remains a significant question.

It is known that the Grozny airport did not permit the aircraft to land. Furthermore, the plane was denied landing rights at the airports of Makhachkala and Mineralnye Vody. After being hit by air defense fire and affected by electronic warfare systems, the disoriented crew was redirected to Aktau, Kazakhstan. It is presumed that this redirection was intended to ensure the plane would crash into the Caspian Sea, resulting in all witnesses perishing and the plane sinking. However, this remains speculative.

Alternative versions circulated by Russian media are seen as deliberate disinformation aimed at confusing the public. Video footage from inside the aircraft shows two passengers injured by shrapnel. Witness statements, including reports of explosions heard outside the plane, indicate that air defense systems were involved.
For the Azerbaijani side, the situation is clear. No one claims this was intentional. However, based on the established facts, Azerbaijan expects Russia to admit responsibility for the attack on the Azerbaijani plane, issue an official apology to the Azerbaijani people, and conduct a thorough investigation with accountability for all responsible parties.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

List of passengers and crew members died in the plane crash
15:30
Other

List of passengers and crew members died in the plane crash

The Ministry of Health provided information in an official statement
12 survivors of plane crash in Aktau to be brought back to Azerbaijan today
12:16
Other

12 survivors of plane crash in Aktau to be brought back to Azerbaijan today

Twelve survivors from the AZAL flight, which crashed while en route from Baku to Grozny, will be brought back to Azerbaijan today
Moment of Silence for Victims of the AZAL Plane Crash
12:04
Other

Moment of Silence for Victims of the AZAL Plane Crash

In memory of those who lost their lives in the crash of an AZAL Airlines plane, a minute of silence was observed across Azerbaijan on December 26 at 12:00 PM local time

Identities of 7 victims in plane crash in Aktau identified - OFFICIAL
11:45
Other

Identities of 7 victims in plane crash in Aktau identified - OFFICIAL

According to the statement, the bodies of the 38 deceased individuals were taken to the Medical Forensic Center
President Ilham Aliyev: The matter regarding the plane crash must be thoroughly investigated
25 December 16:57
Other

President Ilham Aliyev: The matter regarding the plane crash must be thoroughly investigated

"However, the reasons for the crash are not yet known to us"
President Ilham Aliyev held meeting on plane crash - PHOTO
25 December 16:49
Other

President Ilham Aliyev held meeting on plane crash - PHOTO

President Ilham Aliyev, en route to the Russian Federation to attend the informal summit of the heads of state of CIS member countries in St. Petersburg today, was informed about the plane crash while in the Russian airspace and promptly instructed the aircraft to return

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO
25 December 10:20
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is turning heads on social media with a daring dip in an icy pool during his Christmas getaway in Finland’s Lapland
AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO
25 December 15:29
Other

AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO

The Embraer 190, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometers from Aktau

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days
10:01
Football

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days

Sporting confirmed that they've sacked the head coach Joao Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim in November
Emrah Celikel: "Sevilla has not sent a new offer for Juninho"
24 December 09:00
Azerbaijan football

Emrah Celikel: "Sevilla has not sent a new offer for Juninho"

"There is no significant update yet"