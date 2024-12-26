According to initial investigation results, the AZAL Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny came under attack by Russia’s Pantsir-S air defense system as it approached Grozny.

This information was obtained by the Caliber editorial team from reliable government sources, Idman.biz reports.

Additionally, the use of Russian electronic warfare systems caused a complete failure of the Azerbaijani aircraft’s communication system. As a result, the aircraft disappeared from radar while in Russian airspace and only reappeared when it reached the Caspian Sea area.

The head of the Security Council of the Chechen Republic, Hamzat Kadyrov, confirmed the drone attack on Grozny on the morning of December 25, stating that there were no casualties or damage. In this case, the Russian side should have closed its airspace to civilian aircraft, but this was not done. Why a no-fly zone was not declared over Chechnya remains a significant question.

It is known that the Grozny airport did not permit the aircraft to land. Furthermore, the plane was denied landing rights at the airports of Makhachkala and Mineralnye Vody. After being hit by air defense fire and affected by electronic warfare systems, the disoriented crew was redirected to Aktau, Kazakhstan. It is presumed that this redirection was intended to ensure the plane would crash into the Caspian Sea, resulting in all witnesses perishing and the plane sinking. However, this remains speculative.

Alternative versions circulated by Russian media are seen as deliberate disinformation aimed at confusing the public. Video footage from inside the aircraft shows two passengers injured by shrapnel. Witness statements, including reports of explosions heard outside the plane, indicate that air defense systems were involved.

For the Azerbaijani side, the situation is clear. No one claims this was intentional. However, based on the established facts, Azerbaijan expects Russia to admit responsibility for the attack on the Azerbaijani plane, issue an official apology to the Azerbaijani people, and conduct a thorough investigation with accountability for all responsible parties.

