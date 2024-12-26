Identities of 7 victims in plane crash in Aktau identified - OFFICIAL

The identities of 7 victims of the plane crash in Aktau have been officially confirmed.

The information was provided to APA by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, Idman.biz reports.

According to the statement, the bodies of the 38 deceased individuals were taken to the Medical Forensic Center. Among them, 6 were Kazakh citizens, and 3 were crew members.

Efforts to address the aftermath of the crash involve personnel from Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Defense, and the National Guard, along with 306 personnel, 101 units of equipment, two aircraft, and six canine units. Additionally, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations employees have been involved in the response efforts.

Idman.biz