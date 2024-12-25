25 December 2024
Minute of silence at Azerbaijani Championships, no music to be played

25 December 2024
Minute of silence at Azerbaijani Championships, no music to be played

As part of the 9th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League and the final matches of the national wrestling championship, both events will begin with a minute of silence today.

This moment of silence is dedicated to honoring the victims of the recent plane crash. No music will be played during either event, and there will also be no performance by support groups during the basketball game breaks, Idman.biz reports.

The basketball games will take place at the Sarhadchi Sports Center, where Ordu will face Lankaran and Neftchi will compete with Sarhadchi. In the Greco-Roman wrestling championships, winners will be determined in five weight categories.

