Criminal case opened following passenger plane crash

25 December 2024 15:41
A criminal case has been opened regarding the crash of an AZAL Airlines plane in Aktau, Kazakhstan, under Articles 262.3 (reckless violation of air transport safety regulations leading to the death of two or more people) and 314.3 (negligence causing the death of two or more people) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The investigation is being conducted by the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

The Prosecutor General's Office has released an official statement on the matter, Idman.biz reports.

A special investigation group, led by Deputy Prosecutor General Elmar Jamalov, has been sent to Kazakhstan to investigate the incident. Furthermore, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has requested international legal assistance from Kazakhstan's Prosecutor General's Office to ensure necessary procedural actions are taken.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and immediate measures are being coordinated with relevant state agencies.

The Prosecutor General’s Office expressed its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.
Today, the Embraer 190 passenger plane, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau's airport. The aircraft had 37 Azerbaijani, 6 Kazakh, 3 Kyrgyz, and 16 Russian citizens on board.

AZAL confirmed that the plane involved in the crash carried 62 passengers and 5 crew members, totaling 67 people.

