25 December 2024
Ministry of Youth and Sports postpones annual year-end event

25 December 2024 14:53
24
The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan (MYS) has postponed its year-end event, initially scheduled to take place this week.
The announcement came from the ministry's press service, Idman.biz reports.

The event, planned for December 26 at Buta Palace, was delayed due to today’s tragic plane crash. Considering the importance of demonstrating national solidarity and support during such moments, the ministry decided to reschedule the gathering. The event will now take place on January 9, 2025, at the same venue.

The ill-fated flight, operated by AZAL Airlines, carried 67 people, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members, when it crashed near Aktau.

