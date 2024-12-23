23 December 2024
Honorary title awarded coach: "President Ilham Aliyev continues to focus on sports and appreciates the achievements made"

"I deeply thank President Ilham Aliyev for awarding me this title."

These were expressed by Nariman Abdullayev, the head coach of the Azerbaijani men's boxing team, who was honored with the title of "Honored Physical Education and Sports Worker" for his special services to the development of national sports and his high professionalism. The award was presented by President Ilham Aliyev, Idman.biz reports.

Abdullayev emphasized the constant support and attention that the country's leadership dedicates to sports: "Both the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and our current President Ilham Aliyev have made significant contributions to Azerbaijani sports. Thanks to them, our athletes have been able to succeed in international competitions. Just as it was during the time of the National Leader, President Ilham Aliyev continues to focus on sports and appreciates the achievements made. Under the President's successful policies, our country is reaching new heights."

Abdullayev also mentioned that he feels great pride when seeing his name among the list of honored sports figures.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree honoring a group of athletes and sports specialists for their contributions to sports development in Azerbaijan.

