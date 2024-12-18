Farid Gayibov: "Azerbaijan always supports World Anti-Doping Code" - PHOTO

18 December 2024
Farid Gayibov: "Azerbaijan always supports World Anti-Doping Code"

18 December 2024
Farid Gayibov: "Azerbaijan always supports World Anti-Doping Code"

A roundtable discussion titled “Strategic Partnership: Cooperation for the Development of Global Anti-Doping Initiatives” was held, organized by the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA).

The event brought together government officials, representatives from law enforcement agencies, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the International Testing Agency, leaders of anti-doping organizations from various countries, and international experts, Idman.biz reports.

During the event, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, emphasized the importance of anti-doping efforts, stating: “As you know, I am the Vice President of the Bureau for the Conference of Parties (COP9) to the International Convention against Doping in Sport. Just a few days ago, I attended a meeting in Estonia where we discussed how countries can support anti-doping policies and the significance of legislative changes in some nations. Broad discussions on combating doping are essential. Azerbaijan has always supported World Anti-Doping Code and stands in solidarity with the World Anti-Doping Agency. I am confident this roundtable will produce interesting proposals and ideas to further cooperation in this area.”

AMADA's Executive Director, Tahmina Taghi-zada, highlighted the importance of collaboration in developing the anti-doping system. She emphasized the emergence of innovative initiatives and stressed that today’s roundtable would serve as a platform to share these initiatives, exchange ideas, and discuss key topics such as establishing an international education center, as education remains a cornerstone of anti-doping efforts.

The roundtable also included discussions on critical topics such as investigations in anti-doping, enhancing testing protocols, promoting clean sport through education and awareness, and fostering partnerships for a drug-free future.

