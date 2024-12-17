17 December 2024
Azerbaijani bodybuilders' medal achievements throughout the year

17 December 2024 17:58
The Azerbaijan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation has revealed the overall results of our athletes' performances on the international stage this year.

Idman.biz reports that the team participated in two official competitions during the season and earned a total of 30 awards.

At the European Championship held in Santa Susanna, Spain, our athletes secured eight gold, six silver, and six bronze medals, along with four absolute titles. Additionally, our team ranked first in the overall team standings.

Remarkably, all four athletes who won absolute titles were debutants in international competitions. These athletes include Parviz Gasimov (bodybuilding), Rauf Aliyev (Muscular Men's Physique), Fariz Najafli (Men's Physique), and the youth competitor Ashur Abdullayev (Men's Physique).
The team also shone at the World Cup held in Santa Susanna, winning four gold, two silver, and four bronze medals, as well as two absolute titles, thanks to Elnur Allahyarli (bodybuilding) and Fariz Najafli (Men's Physique).

Samir Mammadli (bodybuilding) and Ashur Abdullayev, who won in the youth category (Men's Physique), also achieved victories in Spain.

Thus, throughout the year, Azerbaijan’s bodybuilders won 12 gold, 8 silver, and 10 bronze medals, along with six absolute titles.

