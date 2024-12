Ibrahim Bayramov has been appointed as the new director of the Gakh Olympic Sports Complex.

Idman.biz, citing Prosport.Az, reports that Ibrahim Bayramov is a veteran who participated in the Patriotic War (the Second Karabakh War).

The previous director of this sports complex, Anar Huseyni, has recently been appointed as the director of the Sheki Olympic Sports Complex.

Idman.biz