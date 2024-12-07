7 December 2024
Azerbaijan and Turkiye bolster up sports ties in Ankara - PHOTO

7 December 2024 09:00
Azerbaijan and Turkiye bolster up sports ties in Ankara - PHOTO

The next phase of the “Sports Specialist Exchange Program” between Azerbaijan and Turkiye is underway in Ankara, focusing on enhancing cooperation in sports and youth development.

Idman.biz, citing Azertac, reports that the program is being implemented under the 2020 Agreement on Cooperation in Youth and Sports. Coordinated by Turkiye's Directorate of Sports Education and Research under the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the initiative aims to deepen bilateral ties.

A delegation of 11 Azerbaijani representatives visited Turkiye's ’s General Directorate of Sports Services (SHGM) in Ankara.
Discussions centered around SHGM’s sports programs and plans, along with the sharing of expertise.
Azerbaijani experts were briefed on the operations of Turkiye’s Olympic Training Center and the Athletes’ Preparation Center.

Professor Veli Ozan Çakır, Director General of SHGM, praised the strong ties between the two nations and expressed readiness to expand cooperation further. Key areas of interest include:
- Efficient use of sports facilities.
- Exchange of sports specialists.
- Implementation of coach training programs.

“We are committed to maximizing opportunities for athletes and youth alike,” stated Çakır.

Idman.biz

