21 September 2024
Bahram Rajabzade starts his next fight - PHOTO

21 September 2024 11:54
16
Azerbaijani kickboxer Bahram Rajabzade will fight in Glory today.

32-year-old athlete will face Levi Richters from the Netherlands, who is the first in the heavyweight ranking, Idman.biz reports.

The meeting will be held in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. Levi has 18 wins and 2 losses in 20 fights in the professional ring so far.

The winner of this fight will fight for the world belt in the Collision 7 tournament with Dutchman Rico Verhoeven, who is called the king of kickboxing. That match will be held on December 7 in the Netherlands.

Rajabzade had 72 fights in the professional ring. He won 69 of them and lost 3 of them.

