BEFIT opens new branch in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

The first branch of BEFIT fitness club chain was officially opened in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that BEFIT located in Crescent Mall has opened its doors to all sports and healthy lifestyle lovers, offering five-star service and advanced fitness technologies.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev, founder of Crocus Fitness club, businessman Emin Aghalarov, President of the Central Asian MMA Confederation Otabek Umarov and his wife Shahnaz Mirzoyeva, daughter of the President of Uzbekistan, took part in the opening ceremony.

Idman.biz