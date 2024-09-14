Elnur Mammadli was elected chairman of the Public Council - PHOTO

The next meeting of the Public Council under the Ministry of Youth and Sports was held.

The meeting began with the election of the chairman, deputy chairman and secretary of the Public Council, Idman.biz reports.

Elnur Mammadli, the vice-president of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, was elected the chairman of the Public Council, Ramin Habibzade, the chairman of the World Azerbaijanis Youth Organization, was elected as the deputy chairman, and Aynura Salmanli, the chairman of the Youth Education Support BU, was elected as the secretary of the Council.

At the next stage of the meeting, the regulations of the Council and the charters of the committees planned to be established were discussed, as well as the activities planned to be carried out during the current month were unanimously approved by the decision of the members of the Council.

After the meeting of the Public Council, the members of the Council got acquainted with the working principle of the Resource Center of the Youth Organization, as well as with the teams of a number of youth organizations operating in the Resource Center, including the National Council of Youth Organizations.

