10 September 2024
EN

The UFC legend has finished his career

Other
News
7 September 2024 12:13
70
The UFC legend has finished his career

American fighter, former UFC lightweight champion and owner of the longest title defense streak (11) Demetrious Johnson has announced his retirement.

After the ONE 168 tournament in Denver, Johnson confirmed that he decided to hang up his gloves, Idman.biz reports.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that Johnson will be the first fighter to be inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame.

The 38-year-old's last appearance was in May 2023, when Johnson retained the ONE title with a unanimous decision over Adriano Moraes.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov takes part in the opening ceremony of 5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024 - PHOTO
11:07
Other

Farid Gayibov takes part in the opening ceremony of 5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024 - PHOTO

Within the framework of his visit, the minister participated in the opening ceremony of the 5th World Nomad Games and visited some competition venues
Time of Azerbaijan Bodybuilding Championship determined
9 September 18:05
Other

Time of Azerbaijan Bodybuilding Championship determined

The competition will be held on October 27
2024 Sumo World Championship: Bronze hat-trick from Azerbaijani athletes
9 September 13:45
Other

2024 Sumo World Championship: Bronze hat-trick from Azerbaijani athletes

Another team from Azerbaijan went to the 5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024
Opening Ceremony of 5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024 - PHOTO
9 September 11:23
Other

Opening Ceremony of 5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024 - PHOTO

The opening ceremony was also watched by the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov and the Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov at the stadium
New head coach appointed to Azerbaijan national team
6 September 18:03
Other

New head coach appointed to Azerbaijan national team

A new head coach of the Azerbaijan national water polo team has been appointed
Farid Gayibov: "The development of sports in Azerbaijan is progressing consistently"
4 September 21:19
Other

Farid Gayibov: "The development of sports in Azerbaijan is progressing consistently"

"The achieved successes are a clear example of the purposeful policy of the state, the attention and care shown to this field, as well as the correct working principle of the federations"

Most read

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO
8 September 21:54
Football

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national team played their second game in the UEFA Nations League
Paris 2024: Raman Salei clinches bronze
7 September 22:19
Paralympism

Paris 2024: Raman Salei clinches bronze

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, held in the capital of France, continue
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze - PHOTO
7 September 23:04
Paris-2024

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze - PHOTO

"I congratulate the bronze medalist!"
26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia
8 September 11:09
Football

26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia

The match between Slovakia and Azerbaijan will start today at 20:00 Baku time