The UFC legend has finished his career

American fighter, former UFC lightweight champion and owner of the longest title defense streak (11) Demetrious Johnson has announced his retirement.

After the ONE 168 tournament in Denver, Johnson confirmed that he decided to hang up his gloves, Idman.biz reports.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that Johnson will be the first fighter to be inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame.

The 38-year-old's last appearance was in May 2023, when Johnson retained the ONE title with a unanimous decision over Adriano Moraes.

Idman.biz