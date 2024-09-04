Farid Gayibov: "The development of sports in Azerbaijan is progressing consistently"

"August marked a significant milestone in Azerbaijan’s sports history, with new victories, historic achievements, and records. The nation celebrated gold medals won by judokas Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev, silver medals from taekwondo player Gashim Magomedov and boxer Loren Alfonso Dominguez, and bronze medals secured by wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov, Giorgi Meshvildishvili, and Magomedkhan Magomedov. These successes positioned Azerbaijan 30th out of 204 countries in the Olympic standings, making it a new national record. The country also ranked 18th among European nations and 3rd among Muslim countries."

Farid Gayibov, the Minister of Youth and Sports, praised these achievements in his "Minister's Point of View." He highlighted the impressive performances not only by the medalists but also by other athletes who advanced to the final stages. "The rhythmic gymnastics team's 5th place finish and Hanna Skydan's 7th place in hammer throw were noted as significant improvements compared to previous Olympics. It is both our successful and new record in archery competitions. Yaylagul Ramazanova's persistent fight made us happy and she became one of the most famous athletes in the Olympic Games I congratulate the public and sports fans".

Minister Gayibov emphasized that these successes reflect the Azerbaijani government's commitment to sports, the support provided to this sector, and the effective operation of sports federations. He also lauded the recognition and awards given to athletes and their coaches by President Ilham Aliyev, who met with the Olympic medalists upon their return and congratulated them on their achievements. "The achieved successes are a clear example of the purposeful policy of the state, the attention and care shown to this field, as well as the correct working principle of the federations. The awarding of our athletes and their coaches, who showed high results in the Olympic Games, was another manifestation of the President's concern for sports. Immediately after his return to the homeland, President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with the athletes was especially significant. Congratulating our athletes on the occasion of their historic victory, the victory of our Olympians brought joy to our people We are grateful to Mr. Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for always being with the athletes of Azerbaijan. The fact that the head of state, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, received our Olympic medalists and their coaches, and congratulated the winners. As President Ilham Aliyev said, the Games once again showed that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is progressing consistently. Undoubtedly, the medals won are one of the main incentives that encourage our children and young people to get into sports. As the head of our state noted in his speech: "I am glad that our athletes show exemplary rules of behavior both in competitions and at the same time in life. That is, you are an example for young people. The young will look at you and want to be like you, and this is one of the important aspects of this victory."

"The operation of the Azerbaijani Olympic House in Paris during the Olympics was also significant for promoting the country and its sports. The venue hosted receptions for winning athletes, as well as international sports leaders and organizations. Notably, a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Chad in the fields of youth and sports was signed here, and I had the opportunity to meet with Turkish Minister Osman Askin Bak."

The Minister also touched on the successful performance of our Paralympians in the French capital: "I believe that the successful result achieved in the Olympics will further increase the interest and love for sports among the population, especially among young people. The number of people who want to start sports will increase. Of course, for this, our various projects and the state support will continue. Involving the population in sports will be a priority. Every parent will bring their children to the sports halls and become more knowledgeable about sports.

Following our Olympians, our Paralympic athletes are also pleasing us in Paris 2024. Our team, which successfully started the competition from the first day, has already managed to win 3 medals. I congratulate athletes, coaches and sports fans on the occasion of our parataekwondo coach Imameddin Khalilov, our paraathletes Said Najafzade and Lamiya Valiyeva, silver and bronze medals of our paraswimmer Raman Salei, and bronze medals of our parataekwondo player Sabir Zeynalov. I wish our Paralympic team to continue their successful performances."

Gayibov also spoke about the work done in the direction of promoting a healthy lifestyle: "The month we started was rich not only with our Olympic successes, but also with other achievements. The various competitions and events we held for the purpose of promoting a healthy lifestyle were accompanied by a large crowd in August. Padel and beach among the employees of state institutions I would like to thank all the organizations represented in the volleyball competitions. This time, the archery championship of Azerbaijan was organized in a new format. It is one of our mass competitions, "Let's cross the Kur?" If we take into account the "Caspian wave" race, it was our 4th open water swimming race. This time, the crowd was more than the previous years. There were 100 participants in the first race, and 300 in the second race, but this time there were 500 people applied to cross the river.

The organization of the first international football tournament for the "Ulduz Cup" in our "sports capital" Guba was the next step towards increasing interest in this sport among children and teenagers. I believe that the first tournament with the participation of 8 teams from five countries will become a tradition and will be useful for the development of our young players. Recently, our country hosted international handball and padel tournaments. I am sure that these tournaments will contribute to the development of these species."

He spoke about the state of the sports facilities operating in our country and the importance of starting new sports centers: "We also inspected a number of sports units operating in the Heydar Aliyev Sports-Concert Complex. We watched the training processes of the girls' figure skating and boys' hockey units on the ice rink of the complex. We were also interested in the newly created sport of curling. I am glad that it was possible to open new sections here in a short time. Currently, in this complex, which carries the name of our Great Leader, skating, hockey, curling, rhythmic gymnastics, women's gymnastics and trampoline tumbling, acrobatic gymnastics, aerobic gymnastics, gymnastics for all, parkour, aerial gymnastics, special Olympic gymnastics, judo, MMA, table tennis, chess and fitness are created, as well as the largest gym in Azerbaijan operates in this complex. I take this opportunity to invite people of all age groups to play sports here.

The opening of the regional center of the International Judo Federation Academy in Azerbaijan will stimulate further development of this sport in our country in the future. The academy I opened is very important for the development of both coaches and athletes. Also, the opening of the Judo Training Center at the Gusar Olympic Sports Complex will be useful for the promotion and wide spread of this sport."

Farid Gayibov wrote that various events were held on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the MYS: "The 30th anniversary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, which was established on July 26, 1994 by the decree signed by the national leader Heydar Aliyev, was completed. A number of events were held on this occasion. Federations organized interesting competitions on the occasion of the anniversary of the ministry. Therefore, I thank each federation for this step. The march of a group of our employees to the "Heydar Peak" was also a symbolic and interesting moment of the 30th anniversary."

