The team that won 8 medals in Moscow returned home - PHOTO

The team consisting of the employees of the state institutions of Azerbaijan, which successfully performed at the "Moscow Summer Games of the Associations for the Development of Cooperative Sports" in Russia, has returned to the Motherland.

They were welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport by representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, relatives and family members, Idman.biz reports.

In the competition held in Moscow, the team consisting of employees of various state institutions of Azerbaijan won 3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Fidan Agashiyeva from AZAL and Anar Rasulov from the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport won gold medals in chess competitions. Another gold medal was won by the team of the Ministry of Emergency Situations representing Azerbaijan in volleyball competitions.

Azerbaijani table tennis player Svetlana Kayumova (SOCAR) was second. The pair consisting of Ali Bayramov (MFA) and Svetlana Kayumova (SOCAR) was awarded a silver medal in the mixed team competition of this sport.

The men's team of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, which competed in the A final in basketball competitions, won a bronze medal. The AZAL women's basketball team competing in the B final won a silver medal, while the SOCAR women's volleyball team won a bronze medal.

The competition took place on August 17-18.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz