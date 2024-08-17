18 August 2024
Farid Gayibov met with the participants of the Young Sports Leaders program - PHOTO

17 August 2024 12:52
Farid Gayibov met with the participants of the Young Sports Leaders program - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with the participants of the Young Sports Leaders program in Guba, the sports capital.

Leadership, management and efficiency simulation of young people" was organized as part of the program at the meeting held at the Guba Recreation, Sports, Training and Education Complex, Idman.biz reports.

More than 30 young people representing 15 universities, as well as sports ambassadors and vice-rectors of Azerbaijan Sports Academy participated in the event. Young people prepared speeches and held discussions about "International sports diplomacy: the role of sports for global peace and development", the impact of sports events and sports diplomacy on international relations, conflict reduction and global development goals.

The purpose of the project is to raise awareness among young people in the field of sports, to increase their knowledge in the field of public speaking, reasoning, and presentation, and to develop basic skills such as teamwork, leadership and perseverance in them through sports.

Training sessions on sports leadership, team building, energizers, group discussions, role-playing games, simulation meetings, opening and closing ceremonies will take place within the project on August 16-18.

