2 medals at BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024 - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team won 2 medals at the "BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024" international multi-sport games held in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan.

Idman.biz reports that our sambo wrestler Rasul Aydamirov (98 kg) won the first prize for our team.

He has risen to the 3rd step of the honorary chair.

Bahman Nasiri finished his performance with a bronze medal.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is represented by a total of 97 athletes in 11 sports - rowing, canoeing, judo, table tennis, fencing, Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling, women's wrestling, koresh, sambo and karate.

Idman.biz