Azerbaijani flag bearer at BRICS Games announced

At the opening ceremony of the international multi-sport games BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024, the flag bearer of the Azerbaijani sports delegation was announced.

Idman.biz reports that at today's opening ceremony, our rower, silver and bronze medalist of the Amber Oars international regatta, gold medalist of the President-Cup-2015 international regatta Ziya Mammadzada will carry the flag of Azerbaijan.

In the competition, Azerbaijan will be represented by a total of 97 athletes in 11 sports - rowing, canoeing, judo, table tennis, fencing, Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling, women's wrestling, koresh, sambo and karate.

Idman.biz