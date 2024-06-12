12 June 2024
EN

Azerbaijani flag bearer at BRICS Games announced

Other
News
12 June 2024 12:35
19
Azerbaijani flag bearer at BRICS Games announced

At the opening ceremony of the international multi-sport games BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024, the flag bearer of the Azerbaijani sports delegation was announced.

Idman.biz reports that at today's opening ceremony, our rower, silver and bronze medalist of the Amber Oars international regatta, gold medalist of the President-Cup-2015 international regatta Ziya Mammadzada will carry the flag of Azerbaijan.

In the competition, Azerbaijan will be represented by a total of 97 athletes in 11 sports - rowing, canoeing, judo, table tennis, fencing, Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling, women's wrestling, koresh, sambo and karate.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan will be represented in "BRICS Sports Games" in 11 types of sports
10 June 13:16
Other

Azerbaijan will be represented in "BRICS Sports Games" in 11 types of sports

The opening of the Games will be held on June 13, and the closing ceremony will be held on June 23
The strongest of Sumgayit - Yashar Gasimov
10 June 09:32
Other

The strongest of Sumgayit - Yashar Gasimov

The winner and prize-winners were awarded with medals, diplomas and cups
Memorandum between Azerbaijan and Sierra Leone Gymnastics Federations - PHOTO
9 June 12:53
Other

Memorandum between Azerbaijan and Sierra Leone Gymnastics Federations - PHOTO

Cooperation is important in terms of exchange of experience between federations
Farid Gayibov chairs the meeting on preparations for the III CIS Games - PHOTO
8 June 21:14
Other

Farid Gayibov chairs the meeting on preparations for the III CIS Games - PHOTO

On June 8, a meeting was held regarding preparations for the III CIS Games
Hosts of the Youth Olympic Festivals determined
8 June 17:06
Other

Hosts of the Youth Olympic Festivals determined

The General Assembly of the European Olympic Committee (EOC) has approved the capitals of multi-sport events for the next years
Istanbul hosts 2027 European Games - EOC confirmed
8 June 14:31
Other

Istanbul hosts 2027 European Games - EOC confirmed

This happened at the 53rd General Assembly of the organization held in Bucharest

Most read

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest
11 June 14:39
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest

This was determined after all teams submitted applications for the competition in Germany
Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev
12:02
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev

22 players were included in the IFFHS table
Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION
10 June 16:20
Euro 2024

Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany
Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"
10 June 15:11
Football

Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"

"Because we recently face them in the Nations League"